A video of a child being held in a cage while his mother worked has gone viral in China. Photo: SCMP composite
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Boy held in ‘cage’ while mother works puts spotlight on inadequate childcare options in China

  • The woman said she had no alternative because the boy’s father does not take care of the child
  • It placed the spotlight on childcare difficulties that would force someone to make this decision

Kevin McSpadden
Updated: 6:00pm, 4 Jun, 2022

