A teacher in China took a student to work at a construction site in the hopes it would inspire him to return to school. It worked. Photo: Weibo
Chinese teacher takes delinquent student to see his mother’s tough construction worker job to learn value of education
- The student had dropped out of school and said he had become addicted to mobile games
- The teacher hoped to help the boy understand how hard people have to work to earn a living without a proper education
