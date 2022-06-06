A woman in China died after a dispatcher did not send an ambulance after she called for emergency help. Photo: SCMP composite
A woman in China died after a dispatcher did not send an ambulance after she called for emergency help. Photo: SCMP composite
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

‘I think you are fine’: investigation after young Chinese woman dies of a brain haemorrhage because no ambulance was dispatched

  • The emergency department did not dispatch an ambulance until the roommate found the woman unconscious two hours after she called
  • Her father released the emergency tapes on Weibo, prompting fury online and an official investigation

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 6 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman in China died after a dispatcher did not send an ambulance after she called for emergency help. Photo: SCMP composite
A woman in China died after a dispatcher did not send an ambulance after she called for emergency help. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE