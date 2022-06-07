A man was detained in China after he posed as his ex-girlfriend online and two men showed up at her door. Photo: SCMP composite
A man was detained in China after he posed as his ex-girlfriend online and two men showed up at her door. Photo: SCMP composite
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Man leaks ex-girlfriend’s address for strangers to visit hoping she would ask him for help

  • The ex-boyfriend said he contacted 37 men pretending to be the woman
  • He had hoped she would seek him out when she found herself in real danger

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man was detained in China after he posed as his ex-girlfriend online and two men showed up at her door. Photo: SCMP composite
A man was detained in China after he posed as his ex-girlfriend online and two men showed up at her door. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE