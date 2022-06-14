A teacher in China punched a student, leaving lacerations under the eye (left) from broken eyeglasses (right). Photo: SCMP composite
Chinese teen receives 16 stitches on face after being punched by teacher for not paying attention in class
- The attack broke the student’s eyeglasses, leaving multiple cuts across his face
- It was the second incident of a brutal attack by a teacher against a student in mainland China in recent weeks
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A teacher in China punched a student, leaving lacerations under the eye (left) from broken eyeglasses (right). Photo: SCMP composite