A teacher in China punched a student, leaving lacerations under the eye (left) from broken eyeglasses (right). Photo: SCMP composite
A teacher in China punched a student, leaving lacerations under the eye (left) from broken eyeglasses (right). Photo: SCMP composite
Education
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Chinese teen receives 16 stitches on face after being punched by teacher for not paying attention in class

  • The attack broke the student’s eyeglasses, leaving multiple cuts across his face
  • It was the second incident of a brutal attack by a teacher against a student in mainland China in recent weeks

Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 14 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A teacher in China punched a student, leaving lacerations under the eye (left) from broken eyeglasses (right). Photo: SCMP composite
A teacher in China punched a student, leaving lacerations under the eye (left) from broken eyeglasses (right). Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE