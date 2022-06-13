UK street fashion brand Boy London denounces brutality after it was publicly linked with a gang leader who viciously attacked a group of women in China. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

‘Resolutely resist violence’: UK fashion label Boy London denounces brutality after publicly linked with gang who viciously attacked women in north China

  • A violent assault on a group of women diners at a restaurant in China caught on camera has shocked mainland opinion and hit global headlines
  • One of the men involved in the attack was filmed wearing a T-shirt from UK street fashion brand Boy London, which is now being held responsible by some online

Alice Yan
Alice Yan

Updated: 7:17pm, 13 Jun, 2022

