A new study out of China found a 15 per cent drop in mortality rate among people who did not get married. Photo: Shutterstock
Married Chinese and Asians are 15 per cent less likely to die of any cause than unmarried counterparts, survey finds
- More than 600,000 people from four Asian countries – including China and Japan – were interviewed during the research
- Despite potential health benefits of being wed, the number of young Asian adults tying the knot is on the decline
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A new study out of China found a 15 per cent drop in mortality rate among people who did not get married. Photo: Shutterstock