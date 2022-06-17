Anorexic young mother of two in China weighing 25kg admitted to ICU with multiple organ failure. Photo: Handout
Anorexic young mother of two in China weighing 25kg admitted to ICU with multiple organ failure. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

China’s beauty slimness obsession highlighted after woman’s weight drops to 25kg in a year with multiple organ failure and refuses treatment

  • A woman has shocked doctors in China after dropping from 65kg to 25kg in just one year
  • She reportedly refused recommended treatments, despite warnings she could die if she continued her present diet

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 17 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Anorexic young mother of two in China weighing 25kg admitted to ICU with multiple organ failure. Photo: Handout
Anorexic young mother of two in China weighing 25kg admitted to ICU with multiple organ failure. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE