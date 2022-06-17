Anorexic young mother of two in China weighing 25kg admitted to ICU with multiple organ failure. Photo: Handout
China’s beauty slimness obsession highlighted after woman’s weight drops to 25kg in a year with multiple organ failure and refuses treatment
- A woman has shocked doctors in China after dropping from 65kg to 25kg in just one year
- She reportedly refused recommended treatments, despite warnings she could die if she continued her present diet
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Anorexic young mother of two in China weighing 25kg admitted to ICU with multiple organ failure. Photo: Handout