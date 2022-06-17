A man in China works two jobs to support his two children, and five other kids from poor families. Photo: SCMP Composite
Father-of-2 labours as a decorator by day and a chauffeur by night to make 7 deprived kids’ lives better
- Yang Jun says working to provide for seven children from other families, as well as his own, means he hardly has time to sleep
- Late-night viral video of decorator-cum-chauffeur explaining his life generates a shower of praise on social media
