A woman in China lost her baby after a series of domestic attacks from her partner at the time. Photo: Shutterstock
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

China domestic violence: video of man severely beating 7 months pregnant girlfriend causing miscarriage angers public, police investigating

  • The victim shared a video of her getting kneed in the stomach by her partner at the time
  • Police said they would make an official announcement later on whether to charge the man

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 17 Jun, 2022

