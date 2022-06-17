A woman in China lost her baby after a series of domestic attacks from her partner at the time. Photo: Shutterstock
China domestic violence: video of man severely beating 7 months pregnant girlfriend causing miscarriage angers public, police investigating
- The victim shared a video of her getting kneed in the stomach by her partner at the time
- Police said they would make an official announcement later on whether to charge the man
