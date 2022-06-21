Chinese teen girl steals US$18,000 family savings for mother’s surgery before going on shopping spree buying clothes, a phone and online games. Photo: Weibo
Teen girl in China steals US$18,000 meant for sick mother’s operation to go on a shopping spree
- The girl took the money and spent it on online gaming purchases, mobile phones, clothing and food
- Her distressed parents sought police assistance in recovering some of the money
