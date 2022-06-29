An elderly man in China died after his son failed to provide even basic care. Photo: SCMP composite
Jail for Chinese man who woefully neglected sick dad until he died and left body to decompose
- The 46-year-old man had refused to care for his sick father, whose health deteriorated after a fall last July
- He was jailed for 15 months, which some people believed was too lenient
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An elderly man in China died after his son failed to provide even basic care. Photo: SCMP composite