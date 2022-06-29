An elderly man in China died after his son failed to provide even basic care. Photo: SCMP composite
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Jail for Chinese man who woefully neglected sick dad until he died and left body to decompose

  • The 46-year-old man had refused to care for his sick father, whose health deteriorated after a fall last July
  • He was jailed for 15 months, which some people believed was too lenient

Yingjie Wang
in Beijing

Updated: 9:14am, 30 Jun, 2022

