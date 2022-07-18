Old lady repays kind hospital staff, sports teacher takes neighbourhood for morning jog, 1000 people search for boy lost on mountain. Photo: Handout
Old lady repays kind hospital staff, sports teacher takes neighbourhood for morning jog, 1000 people search for boy lost on mountain. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Love and courage in China: woman repays kind stranger, gym teacher takes neighbours jogging, 1,000 mobilised to find lost boy

  • People in China have been touched by the kindness a man showed to an old woman with no money to get home and the gratitude she expressed
  • A gym teacher in Zhejiang receives praise after a video showing him motivating his neighbours to go jogging in the morning goes viral

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 18 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Old lady repays kind hospital staff, sports teacher takes neighbourhood for morning jog, 1000 people search for boy lost on mountain. Photo: Handout
Old lady repays kind hospital staff, sports teacher takes neighbourhood for morning jog, 1000 people search for boy lost on mountain. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE