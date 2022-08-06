A university student with a congenital heart disease says he was rejected from universities because of the problem. Photo: SCMP
A university student with a congenital heart disease says he was rejected from universities because of the problem. Photo: SCMP
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

‘I can sign a waiver’: Chinese student who scored well in gaokao entrance exam says he has been rejected by universities due to heart disease, sparking disabilities debate

  • The student said he would sign a waiver so the school would not be responsible if something happened to him
  • He pointed out that his condition makes a university degree even more important because he cannot perform manual labour

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 6 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A university student with a congenital heart disease says he was rejected from universities because of the problem. Photo: SCMP
A university student with a congenital heart disease says he was rejected from universities because of the problem. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE