A university student with a congenital heart disease says he was rejected from universities because of the problem. Photo: SCMP
‘I can sign a waiver’: Chinese student who scored well in gaokao entrance exam says he has been rejected by universities due to heart disease, sparking disabilities debate
- The student said he would sign a waiver so the school would not be responsible if something happened to him
- He pointed out that his condition makes a university degree even more important because he cannot perform manual labour
