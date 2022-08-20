Washing the feet of elderly relatives is a tradition with a long history in China, intended to show filial piety, but some question the continued practising of it. Photo: Handout
Chinese women washing feet of mothers-in-law in a public show of filial piety sparks debate
- Women gathered in a square in northern China with basins filled with hot water to wash the feet of in-laws, a tradition meant to symbolise love and care
- Some criticise such ‘performances’ for promoting subservience at the expense of individualism and equality, but Chinese authorities strongly support them
