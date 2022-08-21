A doctor in China has been accused of misdiagnosing patients on purpose to earn more money. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Zero tolerance’: Chinese hospital suspends doctor accused of exaggerating illnesses to prescribe costly treatments, causing needless pain
- The doctor is accused of needlessly prescribing chemotherapy to late-stage cancer patients and purposely showing blood samples from the wrong patients
- China has a persistent distrust between medical workers and patients, occasionally resulting in violent attacks
A doctor in China has been accused of misdiagnosing patients on purpose to earn more money. Photo: SCMP composite