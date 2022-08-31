A little Chinese boy’s determination to save his mother from Leukemia after he was found to be the only suitable bone marrow donor has touched millions in China. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Ants biting all over body’: Chinese boy endures ‘excruciating’ bone marrow transplant to save mother with leukaemia
- A 10-year-old boy in China underwent a painful surgery to donate bone marrow to his sick mother after extensive preparation since March
- The boy took repeated doses of a stem cell drug that causes negative side effects described as ‘excruciating’ and ‘like having ants biting all over the body’
