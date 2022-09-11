A school in China said outdoor activities and a ban on mobile devices helped reduce myopia rates. Photo: SCMP composite
‘No small eyeglasses’: primary school in remote China achieves zero myopia among 500-plus students, credits a lot of time outdoors and green plants

  • The fact that no students have myopia is remarkable, considering over 80 per cent of older teenagers are shortsighted in China
  • The principal credits policies that require three hours a day spent outdoors and banning mobile devices at the school

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 11 Sep, 2022

