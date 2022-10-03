A woman’s decision to share moments of her caring for her mother with Alzheimer’s has attracted millions of followers online. Photo: SCMP composite
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

102-year-old mother with Alzheimer’s thanking her ‘mum’ sweet video touches millions in China as she mistakenly believes caregiving daughter is her parent

  • The old woman sometimes confuses her daughter for her mother, highlighting that Alzheimer’s is a terrible disease
  • The younger woman said she wants to show the best side of her mother, so she shares the positive moments they have

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 3 Oct, 2022

