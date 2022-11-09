Outrage after revelations takeout driver in China works 17 hour-shifts for 50 US cents an order and eats only one meal a day. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Hardest working takeout driver’ in China delivers 65 meals over a 17-hour shift but only eats once a day

  • Punishing daily schedule exposed after delivery man identified as close Covid-19 contact
  • 30-something worker shuns proper meal breaks to deliver 1,500 food orders a month

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 9 Nov, 2022

