A Chinese man who lost his memory as the result of a car accident and wandered the country lost for nine years has finally been reunited with his family. Photo: SCMP Composite
Reunited: Chinese man left wandering country for almost a decade with no memory after car accident finally back with family
- Man in his 20s suffered complete memory loss from injuries suffered in traffic accident and was left wandering and lost for almost 10 years
- Missing person volunteers finally locate the man and reunite him with his long-lost brother
A Chinese man who lost his memory as the result of a car accident and wandered the country lost for nine years has finally been reunited with his family. Photo: SCMP Composite