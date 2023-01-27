A Chinese man who lost his memory as the result of a car accident and wandered the country lost for nine years has finally been reunited with his family. Photo: SCMP Composite
Reunited: Chinese man left wandering country for almost a decade with no memory after car accident finally back with family

  • Man in his 20s suffered complete memory loss from injuries suffered in traffic accident and was left wandering and lost for almost 10 years
  • Missing person volunteers finally locate the man and reunite him with his long-lost brother

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 27 Jan, 2023

