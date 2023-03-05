A distressing video showing acts of school bullying has caused outrage on social media in Taiwan. An online film clip shows seven or eight secondary school students surrounding a lower secondary school girl in the island’s northern New Taipei City being forced to kneel on the ground and make an apology before having an egg smashed on her head. The girl’s angry parents have told the media in Taiwan that their daughter was led into a narrow alley by the bullies after school on the afternoon of February 22. The chief bully, also a girl, from the third year of middle school, yelled at her target because, she claimed, the victim had called her “ugly”. The two-minute video – filmed by the bullying gang – shows the girl being repeatedly asked by the lead bully, “Why did you call me ugly?” while the other students join in the taunting as they smoke electronic cigarettes. In tears, the victim keeps kowtowing until the police arrive, at which point the group disperses. According to the Liberty Times, a newspaper on the island, the school at the centre of the incident said those involved included students from another school. All of those involved have been given counselling sessions. The victim’s family have demanded that the school “give an explanation”, adding that this was not the first time their daughter had been bullied or beaten by the same group of students but had been afraid to speak up. She is now so traumatised that she is afraid to go to school. Some observers said that in April 2021 there was another bullying incident at a private school in New Taipei City in which a boy had his head smashed against a wall and kicked. The incidents have raised fresh demands for stiff punishment for the perpetrators of school violence in Taiwan, the island’s media has reported.