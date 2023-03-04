A Chinese husband has won online praise for sweetly comforting his wife when the full-time mother had an emotional breakdown due to the stress of looking after their children. When the woman, surnamed Yu, told her husband over the phone that she was “so tired and depressed” because she “didn’t make much money or take good care of the children”, the unnamed husband said: “Don’t take things too hard. I don’t want to lose you.” “I don’t blame you for not making money because it is what a man should do,” he continued. “As for the kids, it is fine as long as you try your best. There are limits to what people can do.” At the end of the phone call, the husband told Yu: “I’ll hug you later when I come home.” Yu, a full-time mother of two kindergarten pupils from southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, said she was moved by her husband, and decided to upload the video of their chat, taken by the security camera installed at home on February 28, on Douyin to preserve the memory. She said she was feeling down because she hit her son that morning after he had a temper tantrum when asked to get up for school. “My husband is a family man, and always keeps calm when problems come up,” Yu said. Many online said they were moved by the husband’s caring attitude, and expressed their admiration for Yu. “I envy you for having someone to listen to you and straighten you out when you feel bad,” said one. “A partner who cares about your feelings is more effective than medicine,” commented another. A third asked: “Which god should I worship to get a husband like this?” Bittersweet stories of loving couples constantly go viral on Chinese social media, striking chords with people who have similar experiences in their married life. In February, a Chinese husband was applauded after he drunkenly cried and begged his parents-in-law to convince his wife to stop breastfeeding their two-year-old child, so that she could get some proper sleep. In January, a Chinese man touched many online for remarrying his critically ill wife, two weeks after she was diagnosed with a blood disease. The couple had divorced three years earlier. He proposed to her again and said he hoped that his “love and commitment” would save her.