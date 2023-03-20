A viral video of a newlywed Chinese couple dancing with delight inside their new home has touched the hearts of hundreds of thousands on mainland social media. The video of the couple – who live in Zhuzhou, a city in China’s southern province of Hunan – has been viewed more than half a million times on the social media platform Weibo. The husband and wife, who are aged 25 and 24 respectively, knew each other for more than seven years before deciding to get married. Zhuzhou is a transport hub in Hunan with a population of around 3.88 million and an average flat is priced at around 7,000 yuan (US$1,000) per square metre. The couple got married at Lunar New Year and had saved up to buy the flat which they moved into prior to their nuptials. After getting the keys last year, they walked into the place, and immediately knew they wanted to “make a memory together”. So they danced together in the yet-to-be-decorated living room and recorded the moment. Their joy could not be diluted by a few bags of cement which lay on the floor of their love nest. Four months later, when the renovations on their new home were complete, they danced again. The couple’s dances of love have touched hundreds of thousands of people online. Many mentioned the difficulties young people face in buying a home and getting married in China. One Weibo observer said: “Enjoy the hard-earned happiness.” While another said: “That’s a nice dance. We can tell you are really happy.”