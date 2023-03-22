Millions of people in China have been impressed by a thoughtful police officer who consoled a suicidal teenager heartbroken on the first anniversary of the death of his friend. Officers at a police station in eastern China’s Zhejiang province received a phone call from a sobbing boy in need of help in the middle of the night. One officer, Fang Ze, quickly tracked down the caller – who was wandering on an empty street – and discovered that the 17-year-old, surnamed Wang, had forgotten to take his depression pills and was beside himself with grief over his friend, who passed away a year ago. After taking Wang back to the station, Fang took the time to comfort the youngster in an act of kindness which has moved many online. “After a person dies, there should be someone to remember him in this world, or there wouldn’t be anything left of that person,” Fang told the teenager, persuading Wang not to take his own life, while gently patting him on the back. “You should see the world and eat delicious food for him. If you really miss him, go pick some flowers to put on his grave,” Fang told the boy, adding: “What is gone is gone, look forward. You only live once.” Then Fang concluded: “It’s only two hours before the morning sun rises. No matter how big your difficulty is, the dawn will always come.” Fang, 23, has only been a police officer for six months but his mature and refined encouragement impressed many. “A few words from this police officer have dwarfed the script I exquisitely prepared for two weeks,” one person commented. “The heartwarming speech was not only for the boy, but also for everyone. We should live our life well and let our departed loved ones rest in peace,” said another. Some were touched by the teenager’s true sense of friendship and offered words of comfort. “The only thing we can do is to look forward and walk ahead on behalf of our loved ones and remember that we will meet again,” one said. Fang’s intervention calmed Wang down and his parents later picked him up at the police station. It is not the first time kindness shown by police officers has made headlines in China. In January, a police dispatch operator at another police station in Zhejiang province won praise by comforting a desperate homeless and unemployed man by telling him that his life “is going to be different if he works hard for the next 10 years.” The man said he was motivated by the operator and later found a job as a factory’s machine operator.