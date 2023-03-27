The sleep problems of young people in China have been brought into focus by the amount of money a university student paid to address her insomnia. The young woman in her early 20s lives in Shijiazhuang, the capital city of northern China’s Hebei province. In an interview posted by a video account on the social media platform, Weibo, she says that since she started an internship, the quality of her sleep has plummeted leaving her “in a state of mental stress every day, with a mental state and physical condition that are getting worse and worse”. The anxious student has tried a myriad of things to get a proper night’s rest. Some friends recommended that she pay for an online service which aims to aid sleep by listening to soothing speech while others suggested hypnotic products, all of which she had to pay for. The young woman calculated her “bill for treating insomnia” and was shocked to find that she had spent more than 10,000 yuan (US$1,500). Her story reached the top of the Weibo search list and struck a chord with hundreds of thousands of people online. One commenter said: “You get more benefit from going to bed early than anything you get by spending 10,000 yuan.” A growing number of scholars are carrying out research into the problems insomnia inflicts on society. According to a study by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Chinese people are going to sleep later than before, with the average length of a sleep shrinking from 8.5 hours in 2012 to 7.06 hours in 2021. It also concluded that only 35 per cent of Chinese people are getting the required eight hours sleep a night. Another recently released report shows that on the mainland, sleep problems are particularly acute among young people aged 19 to 35, with 44 per cent of this age group going to bed after midnight every day. To address the problem young people are turning to paid-for solutions. According to an online report on sleep, published by a consumer research institute owned by e-commerce website JD last year, the turnover of sleep-aid products among Generation Z has increased by nearly 50 per cent year-on-year. Among the favourite products being purchased are sleep-aid pillows. According to a consulting firm, the overall market size of China’s “sleep economy” grew from 262 billion yuan (US$38 billion) to 378 billion yuan from 2016 to 2020. In a discussion on Weibo about the girl’s “insomnia bill”, one online observer offered best wishes: “I hope we can all sleep better and better.”