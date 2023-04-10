A woman ignores her trapped grandson, a man takes his own sofa on the subway and a grandmother sells girl’s hair for profit. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Quirky China news: grandmother ignores boy trapped under stool to play cards, man brings sofa on subway, crying girl’s hair cut for cash
- A grandmother filmed ignoring her grandson, who is trapped under a stool as she plays cards with friends, has outraged mainland social media
- A man who had a portable chair made for riding the subway goes viral in China after he was filmed carrying it on his back
