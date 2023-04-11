A boy in China found exhausted on an expressway told surprised police he was on his way to his grandmother’s, more than 100 kilometres from his home, after fighting with his mother. Photo: SCMP composite/Sina
A boy in China found exhausted on an expressway told surprised police he was on his way to his grandmother’s, more than 100 kilometres from his home, after fighting with his mother. Photo: SCMP composite/Sina
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Chinese boy cycles 130km for 24 hours in bid to reach grandmother’s home to complain after fight with mother, found exhausted on expressway by police

  • Mainland social media is stunned by a boy who cycled for nearly 24 hours trying to reach his grandma after a fight with his mother
  • The boy told the amazed police who found him that he had cycled through the night while eating bread and water he had brought from home

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 6:26pm, 11 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A boy in China found exhausted on an expressway told surprised police he was on his way to his grandmother’s, more than 100 kilometres from his home, after fighting with his mother. Photo: SCMP composite/Sina
A boy in China found exhausted on an expressway told surprised police he was on his way to his grandmother’s, more than 100 kilometres from his home, after fighting with his mother. Photo: SCMP composite/Sina
READ FULL ARTICLE