A boy in China found exhausted on an expressway told surprised police he was on his way to his grandmother’s, more than 100 kilometres from his home, after fighting with his mother. Photo: SCMP composite/Sina
Chinese boy cycles 130km for 24 hours in bid to reach grandmother’s home to complain after fight with mother, found exhausted on expressway by police
- Mainland social media is stunned by a boy who cycled for nearly 24 hours trying to reach his grandma after a fight with his mother
- The boy told the amazed police who found him that he had cycled through the night while eating bread and water he had brought from home
