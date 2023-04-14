“Come on, go hit him and kick him hard. More kicks,” the grandfather is heard saying in the video. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘This kind of education is too violent’: man takes grandson on revenge visit to beat classmate after school fight sparking online backlash in China
- A man in China who helped his young grandson physically assault a classmate as revenge for an earlier argument has apologised after police were called
- CCTV shows the man and his grandson arrive at the other boy’s home, where the grandfather holds the classmate as his grandson assaults him
