“Come on, go hit him and kick him hard. More kicks,” the grandfather is heard saying in the video. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
“Come on, go hit him and kick him hard. More kicks,” the grandfather is heard saying in the video. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

‘This kind of education is too violent’: man takes grandson on revenge visit to beat classmate after school fight sparking online backlash in China

  • A man in China who helped his young grandson physically assault a classmate as revenge for an earlier argument has apologised after police were called
  • CCTV shows the man and his grandson arrive at the other boy’s home, where the grandfather holds the classmate as his grandson assaults him

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 14 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
“Come on, go hit him and kick him hard. More kicks,” the grandfather is heard saying in the video. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
“Come on, go hit him and kick him hard. More kicks,” the grandfather is heard saying in the video. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE