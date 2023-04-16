“Why don’t other students have to get naked? The authorities should give us an explanation,” one parent complained. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
‘Boys are too precious now’: teenage boys made to strip naked for health check-up during China’s university entrance exam angers parents, prompts official apology

  • A parent complained to authorities that some boys were being targeted, causing outrage when the story appeared online and in local media
  • The local health bureau confirmed an incident had occurred but says steps have been taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:25am, 16 Apr, 2023

