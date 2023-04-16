“Why don’t other students have to get naked? The authorities should give us an explanation,” one parent complained. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
‘Boys are too precious now’: teenage boys made to strip naked for health check-up during China’s university entrance exam angers parents, prompts official apology
- A parent complained to authorities that some boys were being targeted, causing outrage when the story appeared online and in local media
- The local health bureau confirmed an incident had occurred but says steps have been taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future
“Why don’t other students have to get naked? The authorities should give us an explanation,” one parent complained. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout