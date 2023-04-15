The girl’s distress was caused by a film shown in class about parental love, as her own mother had abandoned her, and her father had died. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

‘Come and hug her’: teacher asks students in class to help comfort sobbing girl whose single father recently died, warming hearts on Chinese social media

  • A video of a teacher comforting a girl with no parents upset by a film on family love shown during class goes viral on mainland social media
  • The teacher hugs the distraught girl and then asks the rest of the class to offer comfort, prompting the other students to join in the hug

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 15 Apr, 2023

