A teacher in China who encouraged her students to group hug a distraught girl whose father died and was abandoned by her mother has touched mainland social media. Jiupai News reported that the teacher, surnamed Xu, from Anhui province in eastern China, asked her students to comfort the girl after she was emotionally overcome while watching a film in class. In the video posted with the story, Xu is seen talking to the sobbing girl as she put her head down on her desk. Xu then wiped her tears away, and when the girl stood up, Xu hugged her tightly. After this, her classmates came over and offered the girl hugs. Xu said that the girl was distressed by a film the class was watching about parental love. She said she knew it was a difficult topic for the girl after her mother abandoned her following her parent's divorce, and then her father died shortly after that. "She is such a poor little girl," Xu told Jiupai News. To calm herself down, the girl stood up, and Xu insisted on hugging her. "Come and hug her," Xu told the rest of the class. The students reacted without hesitation; they came over and embraced the girl. "I hope this girl will be treated gently and warmly," Xu said afterwards. Xu, whose husband died, leaving her to raise their daughter, said she empathises with the girl. The teacher's kindness deeply moved many people on mainland social media. One person commented: "She showed us a world full of tenderness." A second person said: "It made me cry too. A little bit of kindness really can go a long way to comfort people who are suffering."