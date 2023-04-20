A man in China who gave his 33-year-old wife an ultimatum to have a child within two years or he will divorce her has trended on mainland social media. The woman from Zhejiang province in eastern China, identified in mainland media by the nickname Xiaomei, sought advice online after refusing her husband’s demand for a baby. Star Video reported that her husband allegedly threatened to divorce her if she did not get pregnant by the time she was 35 years old. The couple has been happily married for two years, according to Xiaomei, who said she was shocked when her husband delivered his ultimatum about having children. “Just because I don’t want to have a baby, he will divorce me,” Xiaomei told Star Video. She said her husband had set the deadline of two years because he claimed that having a baby after 35 would harm her health. Xiaomei said she felt that having a child would lower the couple’s quality of life. “Baby or divorce. He tells me that he will divorce me if I don’t want to give birth,” she said. She had also been put off having children after seeing her best friend suffer major internal bleeding from childbirth and be ignored by her family, who she said only cared about the baby. She added that her mother and mother-in-law had also pressured her to have a child. “If you don’t have children, what will you do when you grow old?” they reportedly told her. Despite her objection to have a child, Xiaomei said the pressure had overwhelmed her, prompting her to seek online advice, which has since gone viral on mainland social media and caused significant debate. One person claimed: “Not having a child is wrong. You may feel regret when you are old. Having your child will make you happier.” Another commenter said: “Living without a child is fine. Everyone has their own lifestyle choice.” Stories about women being pressured to have children in China often cause intense online discussion. In 2021, a little boy in eastern China urged his mother to have a second child, surprising many people on mainland social media. In the same year, a woman in northern China who was forced by her mother to plan for a second child as soon as she had given birth to her first went viral.