Many people online have been moved by the poignant notes that school children left in a “worry box” created by their teacher. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Many people online have been moved by the poignant notes that school children left in a “worry box” created by their teacher. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

‘Worry box’ set up by Chinese teacher gives pupils secret outlet for fears and anxieties while highlighting country’s common family problems

  • Parenting and family issues feature prominently in ‘secret’ notes left in a box by primary school students.
  • Move by teacher to give students an outlet for their worries come at a time of growing concern about youth suicide in China

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 2:12pm, 19 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Many people online have been moved by the poignant notes that school children left in a “worry box” created by their teacher. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Many people online have been moved by the poignant notes that school children left in a “worry box” created by their teacher. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
READ FULL ARTICLE