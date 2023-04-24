Historical stored interactions with a smart speaker have helped a Chinese daughter realise how lonely and unhappy her mother is. The daughter, from southwestern China’s Chongqing municipality, who is known by the pseudonym He Ying, said she discovered that her mother was asking the smart device: “Speak to me, I am unhappy.” Her mother’s loneliness was revealed after she received notifications from the speaker’s app at work, Jiupai News reported on April 19. Her mother also revealed her true feelings to the speaker by saying: “I don’t know what I can do”. The daughter said she had known for a long time that her mother had emotional needs, but the chat history with the speaker brought them into focus. She said she bought the device two days after her mother moved to Chongqing from their hometown in the northwestern Chinese province of Qinghai, to live with her, on April 9. The daughter said among the reasons that her mother engaged with the speaker was her unfamiliarity with the Chongqing dialect. Another reason, He explained, was a feeling of loss after she and her younger brother had grown up and were leading their own lives. He told Jiupai News that she had not told her mother about the chat history. Instead, she would spend more time with her. She said she had taught her mother to play a video game so that she can enjoy herself at home alone. The daughter has given her mother small tasks such as helping her buy shoes online and organising her wardrobe to make her feel needed.