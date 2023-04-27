With a big tunnel slide instead of stairs and easels in every classroom to foster creativity, a private kindergarten built by a father for his son attracts envy in China. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Why don’t I have such a father?’: man spends US$870,000 to build a kindergarten for son, 3, and goes viral – envy of millions in China
- A man built his son a kindergarten with a big tube slide instead of a staircase, a movie room, a dance studio, underfloor heating and gardens
- Few children are enrolled for US$577 a term at the unusual school, which is dividing opinions on mainland social media
