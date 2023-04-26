In addition to expectations about their future wife’s temperament, education and employment, many single men in China also want women with no younger brothers. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Deformed social phenomenon’: more men in China seek wives without younger brothers who may expect financial support after nuptials
- A trend among single Chinese men to seek partners with no younger brothers in fear they will be a financial burden debated on social media
- The issue was highlighted at a recent matchmaking event in eastern China where many men only wanted women without male siblings
