Interacting with depressed patients is a daily routine for Shang, who did not realise at first that there was something wrong with his own mental health. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Got to help more patients’: nurse with severe depression from working 7 years at mental hospital in China still insists on serving
- A dedicated nurse at a mental health hospital has become clinically depressed from interacting with patients for seven years
- A key factor was staying up late due to his work requiring night shifts which left him exhausted and experiencing panic attack symptoms
