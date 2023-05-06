A Hong Kong father has faced an angry online backlash after he ripped apart his son’s Mickey Mouse doll as punishment for what he described as “sloppy” homework. Photo: SCMP composite/Facebook/@parentlicenses
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Mickey Mouse horror: Hong Kong father accused of creating ‘childhood trauma’ after he ‘dismembers’ son’s doll over sloppy schoolwork

  • Furious father rips apart son’s Mickey Mouse doll after accusing boy of ‘gross’ handwriting efforts and substandard school performance
  • Online observers flood parenting site with angry responses, describing the man’s actions as ‘horrific’

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 6 May, 2023

