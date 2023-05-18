The homeless man helped cook and clean for the man who took him in which is the basis for his brother’s legal claim of exploitation. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
‘Punished for good deeds’: Chinese man sued by brother of homeless man he supported and housed for 13 years as family accused him of free labour exploitation
- A community in China is shocked by legal action against a man who took in a homeless person and provided food and housing for years
- The homeless man is deaf and mute and relied on the man’s family heavily, however, his brother says he was used for free labour and wants repayment
