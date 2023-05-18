“We should regard having children and raising them as a job,” says a Chinese demographer. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Make having a baby a gainful job’: expert in China proposes ‘salary’ to motivate couples to have children amid birth rate crisis
- China’s population declined in 2022 for the first time in 6 decades, with 9.56 million births, much lower than the 16.4 million recorded in 2012
- India overtook China last month as the world’s most populous nation, with an estimated population of 1.42 billion to China’s 1.41 billion
