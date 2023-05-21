The story of a 40-year-old Chinese woman who quit her “normal” job to “work” as her parents’ carer for US$570 a month has sparked a heated debate on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
Paid ‘full-time daughter’: Chinese woman, 40, quits job to ‘work’ as parents’ carer, provide companionship for U$570 a month amid fierce job market

  • Changes to ‘normal’ employment left woman stressed by nine-to-five grind so she took up offer of US$570 a month ‘job’ working for parents
  • Increasing numbers of Chinese people are embracing alternative forms of work as competition in the job market intensifies

Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 9:42am, 21 May, 2023

