The story of a Chinese woman who quit her job and became a “full-time daughter” for “pay” of 4,000 yuan (US$570) a month from her parents has sparked a significant debate on mainland social media. After 15 years working for a news agency, in 2022, the woman, Nianan, 40, experienced a reshaping of her role which exposed her to heightened levels of stress and the constant pressure of being on-call 24 hours a day. That is when her parents stepped in. “Why don’t you just quit your job? We’ll take care of you financially,” they told her. With that – and the offer of a monthly allowance of 4,000 yuan paid for out of their monthly retirement pension of more than 100,000 yuan (US$15,000)– she left her job and decided to become a “full-time daughter”. Nianan describes her role as “a profession filled with love” and has embraced a varied daily routine. In the mornings, she spends one hour dancing with her parents and accompanies them grocery shopping, while in the evenings, she cooks dinner together with her father. In addition, she takes responsibility for all electronic-related matters, works as a driver and organises one or two family trips every month. While being with her parents is relaxing, Nianan admits that “the biggest source of pressure is still the desire to earn more money.” However, her parents continually reassure her by saying: “If you find a more suitable job, you can go for it. If you don’t want to work, just stay at home and spend time with us.” The “full-time daughter” concept is an alternative for younger people in China who face an increasingly competitive job market and the grind of “996” – working from 9am to 9pm six days a week. Among other alternatives which have gained popularity is becoming a digital nomad and embracing the “FIVE” lifestyle of being financially independent, voluntarily employed. Such options allow individuals to break free from traditional work constraints and attain greater autonomy in their career. However, these forms of modern lifestyle are not for everyone. One online contrarian said: “Clearly, it is simply relying on one’s parents, known as ken lao in Chinese, which translates into ‘eat the old’, yet they insist on labelling it as being a ‘full-time daughter’.” Others said the concept of “full-time children” derives from the term “full-time housewives” adding: “If evaluated in the labour market, the daughter’s would be overpaid by 4000 yuan. Moreover, it is relatively uncommon for full-time housewives to receive a separate monthly salary.” There was, however, support for Nianan’s decision. “If both the parents and their children are genuinely happy, why not embrace it? In the future, the young labour force will hold a higher value. If some people consider it ken lao , or relying on parents, then why not exchange children to take care of the elderly in each others’ families?” commented another.