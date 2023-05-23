“I’ve received lots of love. I can’t give anything back, only myself,” Meng said before she died recently. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘I can’t give anything back, only myself’: Chinese woman, 29, size of 4-year-old child, donates body after death to repay ‘all the love’ bestowed on her
- A woman, abandoned as a baby after being born with a condition that stunted her growth, has been praised for her dying gift to others
- Meng Yun recently died and donated her body for organ transplants to pay back the love and kindness she received from her adoptive family
