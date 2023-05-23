“I’ve received lots of love. I can’t give anything back, only myself,” Meng said before she died recently. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
“I’ve received lots of love. I can’t give anything back, only myself,” Meng said before she died recently. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

‘I can’t give anything back, only myself’: Chinese woman, 29, size of 4-year-old child, donates body after death to repay ‘all the love’ bestowed on her

  • A woman, abandoned as a baby after being born with a condition that stunted her growth, has been praised for her dying gift to others
  • Meng Yun recently died and donated her body for organ transplants to pay back the love and kindness she received from her adoptive family

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:29am, 23 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
“I’ve received lots of love. I can’t give anything back, only myself,” Meng said before she died recently. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
“I’ve received lots of love. I can’t give anything back, only myself,” Meng said before she died recently. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE