A 24-year-old university student in southern China with a baby is at the centre of debate on mainland social media after claims by some that women should not be allowed to marry and have children while studying. The woman, surnamed Li, is a fourth-year student at Guizhou Minzu University in Guizhou province who went viral after posting videos of her daughter playing on campus earlier this month, Xinmin Evening News reported. Li and her 30-year-old husband married two years ago, and Li fell pregnant at the end of 2021 when she was a second-year university student. In a follow-up video posted on May 22, Li responded: “I think since we have been married and my husband’s financial situation allowed us to have a baby, why not? Should we abort it and hurt my body just because I’m a student?” Li said she has help from her mother-in-law, who takes her daughter while she is at the campus dormitory and preparing her thesis paper. She added that her academic scores are ranked top in her class, and the video showed several certificates and awards she has won at university. However, she advised other women studying to assess their situation carefully when considering having a baby and not to blindly follow others. The legal marriage age in China is 22 for men and 20 for women. A ban on university students marrying by the Ministry of Education was removed in 2004. Li’s experience has caused widespread discussion on mainland social media. “This girl is excellent! She studies well and takes care of a baby. She really kills two birds with one stone,” one person said. “I think no company will reject a female university graduate who has got married and already has a baby,” another person said, touching on the common practice of companies in China discriminating against young women, fearing they will marry and have children. But another commenter criticised Li’s choices: “I can’t accept it. If she was my daughter, I would be so mad. A student at such a young age should focus on studying.” In September, a master’s degree candidate at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top institute in China, caused controversy on social media by announcing she was suspending her study for one year to have a baby.