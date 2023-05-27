Li and her 30-year-old husband married two years ago, and she fell pregnant at the end of 2021 when she was a second-year university student. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘Don’t follow blindly’: Chinese university student, 24, with baby defends her choice but cautions others not to copy her

  • Many were critical, saying the woman should not be allowed to have a child as it would affect her studies, prompting her to defend herself in a response video
  • In China, the legal marriage age is 22 for men and 20 for women and a ban on university students marrying by the Ministry of Education was removed in 2004

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 27 May, 2023

