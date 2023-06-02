Mainland social media has reacted with anger over a story about a Chinese woman who is blind in one eye but has been rejected for disability allowance because “she has another one”. Photo: SCMP composite/Toutiao
‘You still have one eye’: fury as partially blind Chinese woman told she is not disabled, leaving her without work or disability allowance
- Frustrated woman has no sight in one eye while the other is fine prompting the authorities to rule that she is not disbabled
- Woman says people stare at her like ‘she is a monster’ when she walks down the street and tells how no one will employ her
