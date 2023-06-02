The father and daughter have always been close, with Xiaocao’s father raising her alone after her mother died when she was born. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
Woman in China sacrifices love, career and having children to care for paralysed father round the clock, touching countless people
- A daughter who has given up her own future to care for her injured father after he raised her as a single parent moves mainland social media
- Even before the father’s accident, the woman had chosen jobs and made life decisions that enabled her to help her father and remain close by
