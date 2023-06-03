Observers on mainland social media have questioned the educational credentials of a homeless man who offers cut-price English lessons on the street in China. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Can he teach?’: doubts over Chinese vagrant who claims a master’s degree, offers cheap English lessons but struggles to spell
- Homeless man with ragged appearance sits on the street to teach children English and takes a nap on the pavement when he is tired
- On a notice he boasts two degrees, but many people online question his cut-price lessons because some English words are spelled wrongly
