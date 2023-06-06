It is predicted that by 2035, China will be classified as a severely ageing country, with people over 60 reaching 400 million. Photo: SCMP composite
‘I’m your speed dial No 1’: man offers to be emergency contact for 16 elderly people living alone, spotlights ageing problem in China
- A volunteer group in China has performed 800 chores like cooking and minor repairs in recent years for a group of elderly people living alone in a rural village
- At least half the country’s elderly live in ‘empty nest’ homes with the number reaching as high as 70 per cent in rural areas
