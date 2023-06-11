The story of a mother angered by her son eating cake at a birthday party and making him vomit it up has gone viral in China. Photo: SCMP composite
The story of a mother angered by her son eating cake at a birthday party and making him vomit it up has gone viral in China. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

‘Strong desire to control’: mother in China forces son to vomit birthday cake eaten at classmate’s party, berates other parents

  • The woman forced her son to drink a concoction of olive oil, coconut oil and linseed oil to induce vomiting when she learned he had a piece of cake
  • The mother told a parent-teacher group chat she could not support ‘cake sharing’, attaching material on ‘harmful’ effects of cakes

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 11 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The story of a mother angered by her son eating cake at a birthday party and making him vomit it up has gone viral in China. Photo: SCMP composite
The story of a mother angered by her son eating cake at a birthday party and making him vomit it up has gone viral in China. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE