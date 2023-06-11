The story of a mother angered by her son eating cake at a birthday party and making him vomit it up has gone viral in China. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Strong desire to control’: mother in China forces son to vomit birthday cake eaten at classmate’s party, berates other parents
- The woman forced her son to drink a concoction of olive oil, coconut oil and linseed oil to induce vomiting when she learned he had a piece of cake
- The mother told a parent-teacher group chat she could not support ‘cake sharing’, attaching material on ‘harmful’ effects of cakes
The story of a mother angered by her son eating cake at a birthday party and making him vomit it up has gone viral in China. Photo: SCMP composite