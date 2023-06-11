The hoax illness was thought of by the boy’s aunt with his mother playing along while an uncle disguised as a doctor told him excessive phone use was hurting him. Photo: SCMP composite/The Paper
Parents in China break phone addiction of son, 5, by drawing dark eye circles while he was asleep and disguising uncle as doctor
- An aunt comes up with an elaborate ruse to trick her nephew into curtailing his mobile phone screen time using make-up and trickery
- The family takes the ruse further by arranging for a fake doctor played by the boy’s uncle to give him medical consultation
