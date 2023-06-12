When Cao’s father worried she might injure herself, he sent her for a medical checkup, but when she got a clean bill of health, he agreed to let her continue making deliveries. Photo: SCMP composite/The Paper
Young woman in China filmed climbing stairs with heavy fridge on back has made 1,000 deliveries for disabled father’s shop and wins praise online

  • The university student has delivered more than 1,000 heavy home appliances to the customers of her father’s shop
  • Her father, who had polio as a child and broke his legs at 14, has difficulty walking but cannot afford a delivery worker, so his daughter does the job

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:20pm, 12 Jun, 2023

